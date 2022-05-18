Holyhead murder probe: Man charged with killing Buddug Jones
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a grandmother who was found dead on Anglesey.
The body of Buddug Jones, 48, was found at a property in Maes Gwelfor, Rhydwyn, Holyhead, on 22 April.
Colin John Milburn, 52, also of Rhydwyn, Holyhead, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Caernarfon magistrates on Thursday.
The family of the Ms Jones previously called her the "best mum, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for".
They added: "She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone, especially her family who she cherished.
"She has been cruelly taken from us far too early and her sons, her grandchildren and brothers and sisters will all miss her every single day.
"We can honestly say that our lives without her will never be the same again."
North Wales Police previously said it was believed the incident was isolated.