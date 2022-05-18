Wrexham AFC: Fans poke fun at Sarah Atherton MP's blunder
Wrexham AFC supporters have poked fun at an MP who mistakenly referred to the club as Wrexham Athletic twice in a speech in the House of Commons.
"Wrexham Athletic Football Club is on a high," MP for Wrexham Sarah Atherton said in her speech on Monday, rather than Association Football Club.
She added she would be cheering on the "Reds" at the FA Trophy final.
"I was delivering that speech late at night, after working for 15 hours. It was a slip of the tongue," the MP said.
Wrexham is competing for the UK City of Culture 2025 title and Ms Atherton was debating the bid in the House of Commons.
"You would have to have your eye off the ball to miss the fact that Wrexham Athletic Football Club is now owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney," Ms Atherton said in error a second time.
Fans on social media mocked the comments, with one saying: "WrexhamAthletic - what an amazing team! But with just one fan..."
Others chimed in: "I think the time when Wrexham Athletic won the treble (three premiership titles in a single season) is my overriding favourite season."
"Good luck Wrexham Athletic. Up The Athletic Town.... doesn't have the same ring to it," said another tweet, with people using the #uptheathletictown hashtag.
Ms Atherton said the focus should be on the opportunities that had been afforded to Wrexham since she was elected rather than her error in the Commons.
She said: "I had just been having a conversation about the mindless vandalism at Gresford Athletic Football Club and I accidentally said Athletic rather than Association.
"It's rather disappointing that some people are choosing to focus on that, rather than the fact that Wrexham AFC is getting the recognition it deserves in the House of Commons."