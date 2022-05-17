Aberystwyth: Rude plaque for man who hated seagulls removed
A plaque on a public bench with a less-than-polite message for seagulls has baffled locals.
The plaque on a bench overlooking the sea in Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, seemingly sought to commemorate a man who used to enjoy sitting there.
It read: "In loving memory of Huw Davies", adding that he used to sit on the bench and shout at the seagulls to go away, but with a more blunt phrase.
A photo of the plaque went viral on Twitter, but it has now been removed.
Aberystwyth University lecturer James Vaughan, who posted the image on Twitter, wrote: "By some distance the best park bench memorial I've ever encountered."
Ceredigion council said it was not known who put the "unauthorised" plaque up on the bench in the grounds of Aberystwyth Castle, but officials had now removed it.
Locals did not appear to know who Huw Davies was, but said they thought the plaque was amusing and that seagulls were well known for being pests, especially to anyone trying to enjoy chips or an ice cream on the promenade.
"I personally think It's quite funny. It is something I think quite a lot of people will sit and think when they see the seagulls - especially when they steal their food plenty of times," Alice Tucker said.
Karl and Joanne Trevor, who were visiting Aberystwyth from Shrewsbury, liked the plaque and said the seagulls elsewhere were worse that the ones in Aberystwyth.
"I think it's great, it really just shows a sense of humour to the person," Ms Trevor said.
"In Llandudno (the seagulls) are worse. Don't buy an an ice cream!" Mr Trevor added.
They both said they agreed with the message of the plaque.
"It's the sentiment and it's in memory of somebody and part of the culture of the place. Just having a laugh about it," Mr Trevor said.
Hollie LeBlond, who lives in Aberystwyth, said she was a fan of the seagulls.
"I don't think they are a nuisance but I know a lot of people do. I definitely wouldn't be shouting at them," she said.
"I don't think they should have taken it off, I think it's cute and the seagulls are well cute. I don't think people should be horrible to them."