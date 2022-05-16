Music teaching: Instruments plan for all pupils in Wales
- Published
All children in Wales will have free access to a musical instrument from September as part of the Welsh government's new music education plan.
Funding for music teaching will triple from £1.5m to £4.5m per annum, for the next three years.
Education Minister Jeremy Miles said the new National Music Service would ensure music was accessible to all children in Wales.
Primary school pupils will also get half a term's tuition by a musician.
The Welsh government has said children from low-income families and those with additional learning needs will be given priority.
'Strong tradition'
"Learning an instrument was a formative part of my upbringing and a lack of money should not be a barrier to any young person who wants to learn to play music," said First Minister Mark Drakeford.
All children in Wales should be supported to "play a full part" in Wales' "strong tradition" of musical ensembles, he added.
The plan includes a new national instrument and equipment library to be shared across Wales.
The Welsh government said its ambition is for all children aged three to 16 to be offered a free instrument to practice with at school and at home - allowing children from households who might not be able to afford one to take part.
Teacher Bethan Mari Williams is already seeing the benefit of the additional services at St Joseph's Cathedral Primary School in Swansea.
"We hope it will help children get the chance to play different instruments than they normally would not have the opportunity to play outside school," she said.
'Happiness and creativity'
"It also helps with mental health, especially after the last two years. There's a strong correlation between playing instruments, happiness and creativity, so hopefully it will also help the children's wellbeing.
"Some children who perhaps don't shine at academic subjects really do with the creative subjects.
"In our school we have a lot of diverse cultures and different languages, but music is one language that they can all perform together, which really helps."
Among those children is Year Six pupil Rebecca, who enjoys the ukulele.
"I like playing instruments with my friends. Music brings people together, it's almost like a way of communicating," she said.
"It's fun to learn new songs and it helps me relax."
Mr Miles said the money would ensure Wales continued to produce and nurture new talent.
"Anyone who has had the opportunity to learn an instrument at school will know how fantastic it is, the opportunities it brings and how it teaches important qualities such as self-reliance and being part of a team," he said.
"But unfortunately it can be hard to get access to music. You've got to be able to afford an instrument and the cost of tuition can be a barrier for some."
"So the new National Music Service will open up opportunities to all children in Wales, whatever their background."