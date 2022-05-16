Weather: Thunderstorm weather warning covers most of Wales
Travel disruption is likely as a thunderstorm warning has been issued for most of Wales.
The Met Office yellow warning mainly covers mid and north Wales from 13:00 BST to 22:00 on Monday.
Forecasters warn driving conditions will likely be affected due to hail and standing water, with train delays possible.
The Met Office also warned of possible flooding to buildings and homes and damage caused by lightning strikes.
The areas covered by the warning are: Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Isle of Anglesey, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Torfaen and Wrexham.