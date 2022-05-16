Pembroke Dock: Matthew Harris in court on murder charge
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of 52-year-old Lisa Fraser.
Ms Fraser's body was found at a house on Military Road in Pembroke Dock at about 08:00 BST on Friday 13 May.
Matthew Harris, 41, of Barn Court, Haverfordwest, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court.
He spoke only to confirm his name and was remanded in custody. He will appear before Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mr Harris also faces charges of threats to kill, robbery and criminal damage to property in Neyland, Pembrokeshire.