Caerphilly: Three released after man stabbed in town centre
Three people who were arrested after a man was stabbed in a town centre have been released from police custody.
Gwent Police said the victim, 32, was in a stable condition in hospital after he was stabbed outside Castle Court shopping centre in Caerphilly at about 01:25 BST on Saturday.
Of the three people held on suspicion of attempted murder, a girl, 17, has been released on bail.
A man, 27, and a boy, 17, were released without charge.
During the assault, police said the man was stabbed in the stomach and the woman sustained head injuries.
He was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where his injuries were originally described as life-threatening.
The woman also received treatment at the hospital but has been discharged.
A Gwent Police statement said: "We're keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 01:00 and 01:30, or those who have information that could help our ongoing investigation."