Caerphilly: Three held after man seriously injured in stabbing
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was left with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing.
Gwent Police said the incident happened at about 01:25 BST outside Castle Court shopping centre in Caerphilly.
The 32-year-old was walking with a 29-year-old woman when they were allegedly approached by a group of people and he was stabbed in the stomach.
A man, 27, along with a boy and girl, both 17, have been arrested.
The injured pair were taken to the University Hospital of Wales.
The force said the man's injuries are life-threatening, while the woman was not as seriously hurt but suffered head injuries.
A Gwent Police statement said: "We're keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 01:00 and 01:30, or those who have information that could help our ongoing investigation."