Pembroke Dock: Murder investigation after woman's body found
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman's body was found in Pembrokeshire.
Armed officers were sent to a property in Military Road, Pembroke Dock, on Friday morning.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Dyfed-Powys Police said inquiries were ongoing but they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death. The force asked anyone with information to call them.