Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Should councils spend money on it?
By Ffion Lloyd-Williams & Rob Thomas
BBC News
- Published
A town council is divided over whether to use public money to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee.
Later this month, events will take place across the UK to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.
One councillor in Ruthin, Denbighshire, said public money should not be used due to the "unprecedented" cost of living crisis.
However, the town's ex-mayor argued the cost is justified, as the celebration would "bring people together".
Councillor Ethan Jones described the idea of using public cash to mark the record-breaking anniversary as "skewed priorities".
He said: "People are having to make choices between heating and eating. People are out of work.
"Almost one in three children in Wales are living in poverty. Is it really the best use of public money?"
When the issue was debated by members of Ruthin Town Council, councillors voted by six votes to five in favour of celebrating the Jubilee, with one abstention.
Mr Jones said there has "been a fair bit of debate" on the subject around the town and on social media "and there are strong opinions on either side of it".
"Nobody's saying 'don't celebrate the jubilee'... Everybody has got the right to if they want to. Just, is it the best use of public money?"
"What Ruthin residents were saying to me was - on the one hand, this Jubilee to them is a symbol. It glorifies wealth and privilege, and on the other, it reminds them of their own poverty at the same time."
One of those who takes the opposite view is former mayor of Ruthin Geraint Woolford who believes a celebration would "be a chance to get the people of Ruthin together" after a tough two and half years due to Covid.
"Bring people into town. Let people enjoy the Jubilee together in some form of a party," said Mr Woolford.
He said he doesn't believe a celebration needs to cost much, but added he doesn't believe there's anything wrong with spending public money to celebrate the Queen's record-breaking reign.
"The Queen has done a lot for the country - the whole country - over all these years. She has done so much. She's brought a lot of money into the country," added Mr Woolford.
"People may say she costs a lot money but she brings more in than we have to pay her.
"Her jubilee should be celebrated."
It's unclear how much money Ruthin town council is planning to spend to mark the occasion but it's understood, the council wants to buy rose bushes to be planted at care homes and schools in the town.
The council is also planning to light up Ruthin's Old Court House building over the jubilee weekend, put on a digital display of pictures and memories of the Queen provided by local people and open a public book of commemoration at the Old Court House.