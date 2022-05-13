Will there be a Wales-Devon ferry service?
- Published
A ferry between Devon and Wales could be back on the cards after a council leader expressed fresh interest.
Plans for a "Severn link" were first drawn up just over a decade ago but funding problems resulted in the project being shelved.
Swansea council has now confirmed it wants to find out more details and is planning to arrange a meeting with North Devon council to find out more.
If it happens, the route will run between Swansea and Ilfracombe, Devon.
The journey between the two destinations is expected to take about 50 minutes, potentially cutting around three hours off journey times compared to travelling by road, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
It was recently reported that Swansea council was in talks with council officials in both Devon and Cornwall about reviving the plans, with a new hydrogen-powered ferry service linking Wales with the south-west.
Leader of Swansea Council, Rob Stewart, said: "This would be a massive boost for tourism and business - to think you could cut your travel time to Devon and Cornwall by half, and of course it would have environmental benefits too: taking cars off the road and introducing green-powered ferries."
Devon council's cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport, Andrea Davis, has indicated her initial support.
"We're yet to see details of any proposals, but we're interested to find out more and we will arrange a meeting with North Devon Council to understand if additional support may be needed," said Ms Davies.
Last year, North Devon's Conservative MP Selaine Saxby outlined her support for the crossing.
Speaking in parliament, Ms Saxby said: "I can see South Wales from my North Devon constituency and I'm very keen to secure a ferry crossing from Ilfracombe to South Wales, popular on both sides of the Bristol Channel, with visions ranging from a Dylan Thomas literary tour through to a Barry booze cruise."