Ukraine war: More than 1,100 refugees arrive in Wales
- Published
Welsh people have opened up their homes to more than 1,100 Ukrainians fleeing war, according to the latest figures.
The statistics show how many Ukrainians have arrived in Wales following the Russian invasion.
Figures published by the Home Office and Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities show that 1,126 refugees have arrived on the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.
A total of 3,338 visas have been given to Ukrainians trying to get to Wales.
It means 34% of people issued visas on this scheme have made the journey and arrived in Wales.
The Ukraine family scheme has issued 37,500 visas across the UK - but those are not broken down into different areas.
Of those issued for people to go to England, 49% have arrived, 28% of those planning to go to Scotland have got to their destination and 16% have arrived in Northern Ireland.