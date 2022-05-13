Rambo the Limousin bull sells for £189,000 by Conwy farmer
A farmer has sold a Limousin bull for a world record price of £189,000.
Graiggoch Rambo had been put up for auction in Carlisle by Gerwyn Jones from Nebo, Conwy county.
He fetched 180,000 guineas (a guinea is roughly £1.05), breaking the previous record of 140,000 guineas paid in 2015.
A partnership of two farms from Penrith, Cumbria and Stockport, Greater Manchester, bought him and will use Rambo as a stud for breeding.
Owner Gerwyn Jones said: "There was a bit of talk about him beforehand. I had a rough idea before I even took him up there that he was going to be a fair bull but I never dreamed of that kind of money."
Mr Jones, who farms with dad Emyr and grandfather Goronwy, said the price only "started to sink in" afterwards when he received phone calls and messages.
Rambo was the first pedigree bull he has raised, and he is now keen to have another go.
Mr Jones added: "I was coming down the M6 on Saturday (after the auction) and all I was thinking is 'what bull am I going to put on 'What Cow' next?'
"And what I think is going to click (with buyers), and try to do the same again."