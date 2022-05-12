Green Man: Festival organisers to run Welsh government farm
By Sarah Dickins
BBC Wales economics correspondent
- Published
The organisers of the Green Man festival are going to run a farm bought by the Welsh government
Gileston Farm, near Tal y Bont, Powys is expected to employ 174 people focusing on sustainable farming, local food and climate change.
The Welsh government and Green Man declined to comment.
The Green Man festival, held at the nearby Glan Usk estate, is one of only five large independent festivals in the UK.
The festival, owned and run by Fiona Stewart. has been at its current site near Crickhowell for 20 years and employs 200 people on a full time basis, with another 5000 casual workers or volunteers at the festival.
As well as showcasing a wide range of bands and performers, the festival also focuses on science, health and sustainability in collaboration with Cardiff University.
That work will be expanded to the farm, with the business expected to pay a commercial rent.
Talgarth councillor William Powell has welcomed the purchase and the fact that Green Man is taking over the tenancy.
He is a former Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs in the Welsh government and said: "I know that Fiona Stewart has been keen to extend the ethos and values of Green Man in terms of sustainability, climate change and promoting local food and drink."
Gileston Farm will continue to be run as a working farm and includes 240 acres of land along the River Usk, a small glamping site and a Georgian farmhouse which has previously been let to tourists.
The Green Man Festival is expected to remain at the Glan Usk Estate, with no expectation that it will move to Gileston Farm.
The Green Man organisers have previous experience of tourism. In the week before the festival, families camp on site and are sold local food and drink.
Research company BOP Consulting has calculated the economic impact of Green Man to be £15m a year, with around 25,000 people a day attending the festival and others camping there for the week.
Cardiff University's Professor Colin Riordan said he "expected further opportunities to work together" now that Green Man will be expanding into sustainability, climate change and local food at Gileston Farm.
Th university currently runs Einstein's Garden at Green Man, where new developments in science are explained in a fun way for children and their parents.
Councillor Powell added: "Fiona Stewart has a strong track record for working with local communities.
"If it can help with the regeneration of communities and our local town, then the track record of Green Man gives case to welcome the news."