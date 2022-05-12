Mental health: Call for more support for veterans in Wales
Veterans struggling with their mental health need more support, the new veterans' commissioner for Wales said.
Col James Phillips, the first to take on the role, said services were "not as joined up as they should be".
He said part of his role was to ensure there was "parity of service and delivery to those who need it" across Wales.
Another £5m of funding has been put in place this year for mental support for veterans, he said.
Col Phillips starts his role on 1 June after 33 years in the Army, where he toured Iraq, Northern Ireland and the Balkans.
Northern Ireland and Scotland already had dedicated commissioners before it was announced Wales was to get one earlier this year.
When asked about what the provisions were like for veterans leaving the military at the moment, Colonel Phillips told BBC Wales Live it was "the best it's ever been".
He added: "There's been an awful lot of resources pushed into veteran care, particularly the mental support side."
He said each NHS area in Wales had a specialist veterans support worker who can provide direct support or advice about how a veteran can be best supported.
"Most veterans make a very successful transition and a very successful contribution to the communities they settle in."
