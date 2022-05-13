Land Rover: Man blocks dealership over Range Rover repair row
By Miriam Barker
BBC News
- Published
A motorist who blocked a Land Rover dealership in protest over issues with his car has been ordered to move.
Mike Cox parked several vehicles, including a caravan and a McLaren, outside the Cardiff garage, claiming the company "failed to fix his car"
The 36-year-old, said he had taken the Range Rover back eight times with issues with the cooling system, but they had never been repaired.
Land Rover said they were investigating the case.
The Land Rover dealership in Cardiff declined to comment.
The businessman has received an injunction to move the vehicles by Saturday. He first parked the vehicles outside the Land Rover dealership on Hadfield Road three weeks ago.
"I'll just move them to one of the other 74 dealerships, or the head office," he told BBC Wales.
"I want them to get the message that I am not going to go away, they will have 74 vehicles outside their garages and one outside their head office - it is wrong what they are doing," he said.
Mr Cox bought the nearly-new Range Rover four years ago and said there had been numerous problems with the cooling system, which have never been repaired, and claimed the vehicle kept breaking down.
"It's the same recurring problem and it just hasn't been fixed properly - I have been back and forth about eight times now and they haven't fixed it, he said.
He said in the last three years he has added 12,000 miles to the 30,000 that were on the clock when he bought it.
"I have taken it to the Swansea dealership, I have taken it to the Cardiff dealership - it's the same issue and I just want them to repair the car," he added.
'It's a joke'
Mr Cox said he took out an extended warranty for £2,500 six weeks ago, which was the "best package" and "covered every issue".
But he claimed the company was now refusing to pay out because the warranty is too old.
"It's wrong, why did they take my money and now are using that as an excuse," he said.
"It's a joke - I am not being pushed over when I haven't done anything wrong," he added.
He said there has been no offer of compensation and latest discussions were Wednesday afternoon, but no assurances were made.
"It's the principle, that's why I am protesting - I can afford it but what about others, they would be screwed."
A spokesperson for Land Rover said: "Land Rover always aims to provide the best customer service.
"We're currently investigating this case and are in regular contact with the customer concerned."