Llandeilo: Big Ben experts restore Gelli Aur clock
- Published
Experts who helped to refurbish Big Ben have been called in to restore a clock in Carmarthenshire.
The chimes in Gelli Aur mansion near Llandeilo once sounded across the Towy Valley.
But they fell silent about 60 years ago, with their "unique" clock mechanism now sitting in a dilapidated tower covered in bat droppings.
Campaigners say £45,000 is needed to restore the "very important clock" to its former glory.
"It is a very important clock and a very accurate clock," said Keith Scobie-Youngs, head of the Cumbria Clock Company which is also restoring Big Ben.
"When we get it up and running - and hopefully that won't be too long, it will gain a lot of interest among horologists."
The importance of the clock came as a surprise to the Golden Grove Trust, which is working to refurbish the mansion
Secretary Frances Jones-Davies explained that the trust first tried a local clockmaker, but was told to bring in the horologists working on Big Ben.
"When they came they were obviously excited by the clock and they told us it was the only clock of its type completely unrestored or otherwise changed," she said.
The complex mechanism sits in a room above a huge pendulum with time chimes striking on bells mounted outside.
It once sounded the hours and quarter hours, allowing people living many miles away in the Towy Valley to set their home clocks.
But the clock mechanism, which is about the size of a refrigerator, is covered in dust and bat droppings.
Mr Scobie-Youngs said: "The main thing is it was complete - in its original condition.
"It is a little bit showing its age... there is a bit of corrosion, but you rarely find a clock where you know what you are looking at is the work of the original clockmaker."
The Gelli Aur mansion also needs restoration.
It was built in the early 1800s as a statement by the head of the Cawdor family to mark his earldom.
Historical houses researcher Sara Fox said the architect, Sir Jeffry Wyatville, had just completed the reconstruction of Windsor Castle for George IV.
"The King had asked the architect to make Windsor castle more 'castley'," she said.
"The Cawdor family wanted somewhere grand for the earl to stopover on his way to the Cawdor home in Pembrokeshire with a recognition of the royal preference for such grand buildings.
"The Gothic style was also a nod to the scots baronial connection of the Cawdor family as I learned from letters I have seen in the archives."
The mansion was later turned into an agricultural college.
And there were plans to turn it into a convalescent home for injured military veterans.
The trust is now trying to raise enough funds to turn it into an arts centre.