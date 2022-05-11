Wrexham: City of Culture judges visit as bid steps up
- Published
Wrexham will welcome judges for the 2025 UK City of Culture later as it steps up its bid to win the title.
The town is competing against Bradford, County Durham and Southampton to be named City of Culture on 26 May.
The panel will visit a youth centre, the Pontcysyllte aqueduct and Wrexham AFC, as the Hollywood star-owned club chase promotion to the Football League.
UK Arts Minister Lord Parkinson said even a nomination would have already had an impact on Wrexham.
He said the competition was about "shining a spotlight on places and giving them the opportunity to tell their stories".
'Creating that legacy'
"We've had 20 places bidding this time round so to get to the final four is an accolade in itself and will already have had an impact on Wrexham.
"It's creating that legacy for future generations and building connections, sparking ideas and inspiring people to get involved."
The judges will be shown a mix of Wrexham's science, architecture, modern art, football and ancient history.
Should Wrexham be successful in following Coventry, Hull and Derry/Londonderry, community groups could benefit from hundreds of millions of pounds of investment.
With a large number of NHS and care staff from Africa, Omo Idegun set up a group last year which has hosted Christmas parties and carnivals, which she said would hopefully help with a bid.
'We are lions: we roar'
She said: "We've not been known because we've never had an organisation like this, but now with Wrexham African Community we are making our voice known.
"We're not just taking baby steps - we're taking giant steps because we are lions: we roar and everybody has to listen."
The Rhos Orpheus male voice choir has also been asked to perform to the panel.
Richard Huxley, the choir's concert secretary said: "There is a tradition of choral singing in Wrexham, Rhos and Wales.
"While we recognise and respect that tradition we also sing several modern pieces and the big piece we sang was We Rise Again, which fits very nicely into the slogan of the Wrexham bid, We Rise Together".