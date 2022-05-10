A525: Wrexham council told to improve road after biker's death
A coroner has called for a road to be made safe following a biker's death.
Grandfather Michael Howard Williams died after his black motorcycle crashed with a grey Audi Q7 on 13 March last year.
Coroner John Gittins wrote in a report to Wrexham council the view for vehicles joining the A525 from Green Lane was blocked by a hedge.
He said if visibility was not improved or the road altered there could be further fatal crashes on the road.
The accident happened just before 12:40 GMT near Holly Bush, between Bangor-on-Dee and Whitchurch.
Mr Williams, from Chirk, Wrexham county, was 56 when he was killed.
At the time, his family said they were in "total shock and disbelief and never expected that we would lose him so soon".
"He was a caring and loving father to Georgia, Damien and Tanya and a fantastic grandad to his six grandchildren," they added.
"Motorbikes were his passion as well as shooting and fishing.
"He was a hard-working man who would do anything for his family. We shall miss him so much."
North Wales Police said the Audi driver was spoken to and no arrests were made.