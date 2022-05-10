Glan-yr-Afon: Biker injured in crash with ambulance and car
A motorcyclist has suffered life-threatening injuries after a three-vehicle crash including an ambulance.
It happened on the A494 in Glan-yr-Afon, near Bala, Conwy county, at 16:40 BST on Monday.
The male motorcyclist was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool
The road was closed until 22:00 for an investigation by North Wales Police.
The force has appealed for witnesses to the crash involving a Peugeot 308.
