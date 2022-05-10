Rescue dog Charlie spends 16 months at RSPCA waiting for home
- Published
A dog rescued from a run-down barn had never been outside, taken for walkies or had human contact before.
Charlie, aged five, was so traumatised he didn't leave his kennel at the RSPCA in Newport for weeks.
Sixteen months on, he's the longest-staying resident and staff are trying to find him a forever home.
Staff say crossbreed Charlie is a sociable boy whose confidence has been built up, and would love another dog for company.
Charlie and 44 other dogs were rescued from the barn in Ceredigion in January 2021.
It was agreed with the owner that the dogs' needs weren't being met.
Since then, Charlie has been introduced to new people and he started going outside after a few months.
Deputy centre manager Kathryn Logan said: "He's come such a long way from the scared and nervous dog he was when he arrived at the centre back in January 2021.
"He had never gone outside, worn a collar or been on a walk, but his transformation has been quite incredible.
"For the first few weeks he wouldn't move from the corner of his kennel, and it was only when he began to trust his carers and feel more at ease that he would place his chin on our hand, although it wasn't until four months later that he was confident enough to take his first steps outside the kennel."
Volunteer Danni Wilson, who has built up a close bond with Charlie over many months and regularly takes him for walks, said: "It's been wonderful watching Charlie come out of his shell and start to enjoy life. He wouldn't let us go near him when he first arrived, but now he can't get enough attention and showers me with kisses and affection."
There is no limit on how long dogs can stay at the centre and it is hoped Charlie will find a home soon.