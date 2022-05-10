TikTok: Little Brighouse suspended over anti-Semitic clip
- Published
A newly-elected councillor has been suspended from the Welsh Liberal Democrats after allegedly posting an anti-Semitic video on TikTok.
Little Brighouse, who identifies as non-binary, won the Disserth and Trecoed with Newbridge ward on Friday.
But just days after being elected to Powys council, they will now sit as a non-aligned councillor until an investigation is completed.
They declined to comment pending the outcome.
It was alleged on political news website Guido Fawkes that Little Brighouse had uploaded a social media clip on TikTok where they are pictured next to a photo of a burning Israeli flag with the anti-Israeli statement "from the river to the sea", in the background, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A spokesman for the Liberal Democrats said: "We received a complaint regarding this candidate which has been reviewed under our independent complaints process.
"As a result, they have been suspended from the party while the complaint is fully investigated.
"The Liberal Democrats have a long and proud record of standing up against anti-Semitism and continue to champion a liberal, tolerant and inclusive society for all."
The news comes as the Liberal Democrats hold talks with Labour in Powys on a coalition in the rural mid-Wales county.
Following the election result last Friday, Little Brighouse said on Facebook: "Thank you to everyone for the amazing support and encouragement.
"And thank you to everyone that put their faith and trust in me with their vote. I am so grateful to you all."