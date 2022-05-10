Aneurin Bevan Health Board: Midwife shortages close two units
Two birthing units have been closed temporarily because of staff shortages, a health board has announced.
Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said the midwifery-led units at Nevill Hall hospital and the Royal Gwent Hospital will not reopen until October.
It said the decision was made to "ensure safety and to support midwives who are under significant pressure".
The number of births expected to be affected was said to be low.
In its announcement on Facebook, the health board said: "The birthing unit at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr will remain fully staffed between 08:30 and 16:30.
"But out of hours this will revert to a birthing POD with a midwife attending for births only.
"Home birth options and the midwife-led birthing area in Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan remain available."
The notice added the decision has been made "with the best interests of mums and new babies in mind," and "the number of births impacted is low".
The number of births at the Nevill Hall and Royal Gwent birthing units were 20 and 24 respectively in the past 12 months, said the health board.