Passport delays: Family's dream holiday in jeopardy
By Joe Langstaffe
BBC Wales News
- Published
A mother says her family is set to lose out on an £8,000 "holiday of a lifetime" because of passport delays.
Rachel Morgan-Williams, 36, is due to go to the United States with her family on Friday but is yet to receive a passport for her 11-year-old son.
She said: "My anxiety is through the roof."
The Passport Office said it had been advising people to allow up to 10 weeks for passports to arrive due to people putting off applying during Covid.
"It's the holiday of a lifetime. We were saving for this before lockdown and all the shine has been taken off it," she added.
Ms Morgan-Williams, from Ogmore-by-Sea in the Vale of Glamorgan, applied for five passports in late February and said she was told to expect a wait of four to five weeks.
While the other four arrived within that timeframe, there has been no indication her eldest son's would come in time.
"It was a Christmas present for our children," said Ms Morgan-Williams.
"They've had a countdown chart, they've been watching all the Disney films.
"The children are just going to be devastated."
Ms Morgan-Williams said she only became aware of delays at the Passport Office after she applied.
"It was about two or three weeks after we'd received the rest of them back when I started to think 'oh gosh, there's a big gap here'," she said.
"I went on Twitter and saw the delays people were having. At this point it hadn't really hit the media yet.
"There were so many people who'd been waiting longer than me."
Ms Morgan-Williams said she had been cut off repeatedly when trying to contact the Passport Office.
She travelled to its offices in Liverpool last week to try to speed up the process, but was told nothing further could be done.
The family need the passport to arrive on Tuesday to apply for their visas in time to travel to the US.
"If we don't complete our Esta [Electronic System for Travel Authorization] forms then even if it comes Friday, that's no good to us," said Ms Morgan-Williams.
"I'm just banging my head against a brick wall at this point."
The family stand to lose all of the money they have already paid if they are unable to travel.
"With everything in, it's about £8,000," she said.
"It's not just going to America. We've paid for all of the theme parks, going to the Kennedy Space Centre, our travel to the airport. Our insurance doesn't cover any of it.
"I asked the holiday firm if we could change the dates but they said it's too close.
"They said it's either go without your son or lose it all.
"I'm not at all optimistic."
A Passport Office spokesperson said: "Since April 2021, we have been advising people to allow up to 10 weeks when applying for their British passport, as more than five million people delayed applying due to the pandemic.
"We urge people who need a new passport to apply for one as soon as possible.
"To deal with this demand, we have increased staff numbers by 500 since April 2021. This has helped us to handle more applications than ever before."