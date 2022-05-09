Anglesey: Police probe after man dies 'coasteering'
A man has died after getting into difficulty while "coasteering".
The 35-year-old, who is not from north Wales, was rescued and taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd in Bangor after the incident near Rhoscolyn, Anglesey, at about 12:30 BST on Friday, but later died.
North Wales Police said the man was a participant in a "planned" activity, and that it was investigating.
Coasteering involves activities along the coastline, including cave exploration and cliff-jumping.