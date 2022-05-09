Newtown: Tribute to Owen Bennett, 18, after car crash death
An 18-year old man who died after a car overturned has been named by Dyfed-Powys Police.
Owen Paul Bennett, from Newtown, Powys, was driving a blue Ford Fiesta found on its roof on the B4568 close to nearby Aberhafesp at 4:35 BST on Monday 2 May.
His family said their "overwhelming feeling of grief and heartache devastates us all".
They said: "He relished spending time with his family and friends, whilst being a keen photographer".
Owen studied at NPTC College in Newtown where he was close to completing a carpentry apprenticeship.
He was also a mountain biker, swimmer and volunteer firefighter.
"He was a kind, thoughtful and caring young man, with a wonderful sense of humour and always wore his heart on his sleeve," his family said.
"Taken far too soon, his cheeky smile and happiness will be greatly missed by many in and around the Caersws and Newtown areas."