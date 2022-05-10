Sea defences: 1km pipe to move sand at Rhos on Sea
A tonne of sand is being moved to strengthen sea defences at a popular beach.
The £14m project in Rhos on Sea in Conwy county will involve using a big pipe to shift the sand, and building a new rock barrier to stop the sand drifting across the beach.
The town's West Promenade will also be widened for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as play areas, and gardens.
Conwy council has said the the work will take a year.
A 1km (3,200 ft) pipe will be built on the beach west of Colwyn Bay pier to move the sand, which will mean an area of the beach will be closed.
A council spokesperson said: "These sea defences are vital to protect Rhos on Sea in the future."
The second stage of the project is expected to get under way by June with a road closure.
Further public consultations will be held over the road layouts and traffic flow plans before a final a decision is made, the council has confirmed.