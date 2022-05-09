Conwy: A55 crash victim Robert Adams' 'heart of gold'
- Published
The family of a 19-year-old who died in a collision involving a lorry say he was "extremely kind, generous and energetic", and had "much to look forward to".
Robert Adams' Vauxhall Astra collided with an HGV on the A55 in Dwygyfylchi, Conwy county, on Sunday.
"He really did have a heart of gold," said his family, in a statement issued via North Wales Police.
A 43-mile detour was in place as the road closed for police to investigate.
Mr Adams' parents and five siblings said: "He always wanted to help others and was very generous with his time.
"Robert was like any other young gentleman - he loved cars and loved to drive."
Mr Adams, from the Kinmel Bay area, had recently received a promotion in his job as a tyre fitter.
"He was always looking to develop his skills and really wanted to succeed in his career," they said.
"Our sad loss has created such a huge void in our lives which will never be filled and shall remain with us forever."
Sgt Raymond Williams appealed for witnesses to the collision, including anyone who was travelling between Bangor and the scene around the time of the collision.