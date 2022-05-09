Pen y Fan: New £7.50 parking charge for Brecon Beacons mountain
Walkers going up one of Wales' most popular mountains, Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons, will soon be charged £7.50 to park at the site.
It will be introduced by National Trust Cymru at Pont ar Daf car park at the foot of south Wales' highest peak.
More than 350,000 people visit the mountain each year, and that has often led to parking problems on the nearby A470.
Members of the trust will be able to park for free.
It has been announced as the trust prepares to start work on improving facilities at the car park.
Work is scheduled to take place over the summer and autumn, with a completion date of next winter.
The new car park will add about 200 more spaces, giving visitors access to a total of nearby 260 car parking spaces away from the nearby road, the A470.
The improvements will include disabled parking spaces, and electric vehicle charging points, as well as room for minibuses, coaches and cyclists.
There will also be an area for the emergency services.
There are also plans for new visitor facilities, including toilets with disabled access, a Changing Places toilet and baby changing facilities - some of which will be available 24 hours a day.
Improvements to signage, footpaths and information will also allow people to better plan their day.
Alan Kearsley-Evans, general manager of National Trust Cymru Brecon Beacons and Gower, said: "These planned improvements have long been needed and will transform the visitor welcome at Pont ar Daf at the foot of this iconic mountain.
"Improving the car park is a key part of out work in looking after the Brecon Beacons, caring for the land around Pen y Fan and for the network of over 70km of footpaths so that thousands of people can continue to enjoy walking in this area."
The trust has said the disruption to the current parking and facilities will be minimal.
Redevelopment of the site will be carried out in a sustainable way, using local businesses and materials where possible, and designed to be in keeping with the natural surroundings of the area and designated landscape of the Brecon Beacons National Park.