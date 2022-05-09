Shirenewton: Man, 18, dies, three hurt in two-car crash
An 18-year-old man has died and three people injured following a crash involving two cars in Monmouthshire.
Gwent Police said the collision between a Peugeot 5008 and a Ford Focus was on Usk Road in Shirenewton at about 13:30 BST on Sunday.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by ambulance staff. A 51-year-old woman and two men, aged 30 and 54, were taken to hospital for treatment.
Police are appealing for information, and for any dashcam or CCTV footage.