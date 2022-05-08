Colwyn Bay: Swimmers protest against parking price hike
- Published
Swimmers in Colwyn Bay have been protesting against plans to increase parking charges on the town's promenade.
From Monday the cost of parking for four hours will rise from £2.50 to £3.70, and this will be the new minimum payment.
Moira Cavanagh, a member of local swimming group Bay Blue Bits, said the price hike felt "discriminatory".
Conwy County Council said the increases brought them in line with other areas.
Currently beach-goers can pay 50p to park for one hour, £1 for two hours, £2.50 for four hours or £3.50 for more than four hours.
Under the new rules £3.70 will be the minimum payment for parking. This will allow vehicles to park for up to four hours.
"They are saying we will get four hours for £3.70. Well, we don't need four hours. We only need an hour," said Ms Cavanagh.
"There are many people with poor mobility who either walk or swim near the prom, many of whom do not qualify for a Blue Badge. We have a member with MS, and he feels this is discriminatory," she added.
'It's always the poor that are hit'
"This will affect people's health. All the research says that cold water swimming is good for your circulation and mental health.
"We have a lot of people in the group who say cold water swimming has changed their life. Not everyone can afford to pay this. It's always the poor that are hit."
A spokeswoman for Conwy County Council commented: "Parking continues to be free on the Promenade before 10 am and after 4 pm all year.
"The parking charges at Colwyn Bay promenade are changing to bring them in line with parking charges for other areas ensuring a fair and equitable approach to parking charges across the county borough."
The new charges are set to come into affect on Monday, May 9.