Ukrainian refugees in Wales: Free bus travel and Cadw access
By Jack Grey
BBC News
- Published
Ukrainian refugees will be allowed free bus travel in Wales until the end of September.
They will also get free access to Cadw sites, in addition to the free rail travel scheme announced in March.
The Welcome Ticket scheme, run by the Welsh government, will require users to show proof of refugee status.
The scheme is voluntary for bus companies, but a "majority" of the services in Wales are expected to be included.
Olga, a refugee who recently moved to Rhondda Cynon Taf with her nine-year-old daughter said the news was "wonderful".
"We really need something to focus our mind on just to get out of watching news," said Olga.
"There are fantastic places in Wales, we like the nature, we're just now returning from the seaside, it's really impressive, the people are so welcome.
"Me and my daughter were just looking for a safe sky, but we've got a good family, and we're so impressed with everything else."
The Welcome Ticket, will be open to all refugees and people arriving from Ukraine until 30 September.
It will require passengers to show a valid passport, Biometric British Residence Permit or Home Office documentation to a bus driver when boarding.
There will be no limit on the amount of journeys on local bus services, which include those operating into England where the journey starts or finishes in Wales.
'Invaluable'
Olga and her daughter Leila moved in with Linda and her husband Mike only a few days ago, but Olga said they already feel like family members.
Linda said the free bus travel would be "invaluable" to refugees, allowing them to integrate, make friends and travel for work.
"I'm finding in general all of the Ukrainians coming over are fiercely proud people and they want to work," said Linda, who helps co-ordinate a group of 26 families that are also hosting refugees.
"To be able to have free travel to get to work I think would be invaluable for them, they've not come over with much as they couldn't bring much with them.
"To have free bus travel, that will give them more disposable income to buy what they need, it's excellent, wonderful."
Free access to Cadw sites
The Welsh government said refugees will have free access to all Cadw sites in Wales, such as Beaumaris Castle, Blaenavon Ironworks and Strata Florida Abbey, until 25 October this year.
Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden, said: "I'm delighted to see Cadw playing its part in showing what being a Nation of Sanctuary means.
"This offer will be in place until 25 October, ensuring all those who come to Wales seeking sanctuary will have the opportunity to view and visit Welsh cultural and heritage sites across the country free of charge."
Welsh government minister Lee Waters added that the transport schemes should help refugees "integrate into Wales and make a positive contribution to our nation".