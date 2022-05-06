Welsh election results 2022: Plaid Cymru takes Ceredigion
Plaid Cymru has seized majority control of Ceredigion for the first time.
The party now has 20 seats, independents have taken nine, Liberal Democrats seven, Labour one and Gwlad one.
In Powys the Liberal Democrats have gained 10 seats, making them the largest group.
Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds said the results represented the start of a comeback for her party.
She said the gains were not just a protest vote against Boris Johnson's government.
She said voters were "trusting us again" and wanted a "positive message" and a credible alternative to the Tories and Labour.
Ms Dodds said many voters in Powys had been "really ashamed" of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's behaviour, which led to some traditional Conservative voters staying at home.
