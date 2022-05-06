Ebbw Vale: Cyclist killed when driver tried to greet him
- Published
A man cycling home from work died after a colleague drove his car up beside him to say "see you in the morning", Cardiff Crown Court has heard.
Fitness enthusiast Paul Heenan, 40, cycled to work at a factory in Ebbw Vale for the first time in April 2020 because of Covid restrictions on gyms.
He took some good-humoured "ribbing" from his co-workers before Gareth Robbins, 33, caused the fatal crash.
Robbins admitted causing the death of his friend by careless driving.
A trial jury had found him not guilty on two counts of causing the death of Mr Heenan by dangerous driving, by driving too close to Mr Heenan and deliberately towing him.
On Friday, Robbins, of Clos Gwaith Dur, Ebbw Vale, was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
'Traumatic brain injury'
The court heard how Mr Heenan, a keen gymgoer, decided to cycle to work at the Yuasa Battery Factory on the Rassau Industrial Estate because the gyms were closed due to lockdown.
After they had finished work, he and Robbins left the factory at about the same time.
Mr Heenan engaged in some horseplay as he rode his bike and Robbins drove his Peugeot car.
They both then set out on the road towards Merthyr Tydfil riding and driving normally.
The court heard that Robbins then went to overtake Mr Heenan and pulled up alongside him before turning to him through the open passenger window to say: "See you in the morning."
It was at that point that there was contact between the handlebars of Mr Heenan's bike and Robbins' car causing him to fall from his bike.
Mr Heenan, who was not wearing a helmet, fell and suffered a traumatic brain injury. He died the following day.
'Just existing'
At court, Mr Heenan's partner of 22 years, Rebecca, read out a victim impact statement.
She said: "It was always Paul's dream to be a dad. Paul was the most devoted daddy. Apart from going to work and to the gym he spent every waking minute with our children. His whole world revolved around them."
She added: "On the evening of 10 April 2020 my whole world went dark."
She said now she feels like she's an "empty shell" and is "just existing".
'Genuinely remorseful'
Robbins' defence counsel, Clare Wilks, said her client was "very sorry for his actions".
She said: "[He] wishes to apologise to the family of the deceased. If he could turn the clock back he would."
"He is someone who is genuinely remorseful for his actions on the day," she said, adding that he had only pulled close to Mr Heenan's bike to greet him.
Sentencing Robbins, His Honour Judge Vosper QC said: "It will do little to assist Mr Heenan's partner and family other than to bring a conclusion to the proceedings and I hope that both you and they are able to continue with your lives despite the grief that they must feel and the guilt that you must feel."