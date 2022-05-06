Swansea: Tributes to motorcyclist killed in crash
- Published
Police have named the man who died in a crash in Swansea on Tuesday.
Syed Asim Ali Shah, 26, from Port Talbot, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-vehicle crash, which happened at about 19:25 BST on Heol Maes Eglwys, Cwmrhydyceirw.
The 26-year-old's family said he was "the life of the party".
"Asim was the kindest, most loving individual anyone would meet," they said.
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the crash, which involved a Kawasaki Zx900 motorcycle and a black Audi A3, to come forward.
Mr Shah's family said he leaves behind a partner and their one-year-old daughter, who "Asim loved so dearly".
They described him as "truly unique," "funny" and a "gentle giant".
"He will be sorely missed by not only his family but his huge loving friendship group and the whole community of Port Talbot Mosque," they said. "We pray for strength to get through this horrific time."