Pontcanna Cora restaurant claims investigated by law firm
A law firm has launched an investigation after allegations senior members of staff treated a Cardiff restaurant manager badly.
Lily Griffiths, 22, had served the group of six at Cora, Pontcanna, where they spent £1,000.
Owner Lee Skeet called it his "biggest bill ever" - but gave the money to Ms Griffiths, saying what happened to her "broke my heart".
Law firm Ince said it was aware of allegations and was investigating.
Lily served the group last Wednesday and complained about their conduct after they left, having spent £1,000 on food and drink.
Mr Skeet said he initially intended to give the money back, minus £100 as he said the group had not tipped, and ask them never to return to his restaurant.
But he later decided to give it to Lily, and shared a screenshot of the email he sent to one of the customers, complaining about their behaviour.
"Lily means a lot more to me than money. I also think you should assess the people you surround yourself with," it read.
Mr Skeet described the period since the allegations were made as "a whirlwind", saying they have been the "hardest of my working life by a million miles".
On reflection I reacted too quickly and emotionally last night. Sorry I was a little bit angry and protective.— 𝕃𝕖𝕖 𝕊𝕜𝕖𝕖𝕥 (@leeskeet) May 5, 2022
I’m not going to refund the customer’s money.
I’ve instead kept it and transferred to lily x 😅 pic.twitter.com/in1rsnNNsQ
"It's been hell for us both, but I couldn't be more proud of how Lily has handled herself," he posted on social media.
"She's talked confidently and with class to countless journalists on TV and radio whilst not missing a minute of running the restaurant to the highest level. I've just hidden away and cooked."
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Drive last week, Lily said she was "proud" of her boss for "calling out rich people".
"I have a lot of support. I'm lucky in the fact that my boss has backed me up," Lily said.
"I already respected him before but I respect him a lot more now that he's not accepted that kind of behaviour that hospitality workers, speaking from experience, have always endured.
"It's not acceptable and it's about time that people like Lee have made a massive deal about it and not accepted it and not welcomed that behaviour again, stopping the chain of events."
She said it was an isolated incident, but it needed to be called out.
Lily has worked at Cora for six months and said most people had been "so nice and warm", describing the group as "one out of a thousand".
"My mum and my sister are both in the industry and we experience a lot of power dynamics, particularly with men. The majority of the table were men in suits," she said.
"You don't need to be a man in a suit for respect - it's a mutual thing. Everyone deserves respect. Just because I'm a young lady in the restaurant manager role it doesn't mean that I deserve any less respect and I won't tolerate it - and neither will Lee."
Ince has teams of legal and business services professionals based in offices around Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including a legal office on Charles Street, Cardiff.
A spokesman said: "The company has been made aware of allegations in the media in relation to senior staff attending a dinner on Wednesday evening.
"The independent directors have therefore initiated a formal investigation. Whilst it is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment further."