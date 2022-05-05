Football: FAW set to approve one club rule for players
- Published
Footballers in Wales will only be able to play for one club at a time, with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) set to approve a controversial rule.
From 1 June, players will only be able to register with one club, subject to a vote by member clubs.
It means some would have to choose whether to play for their local club or an academy team, with fears this could harm teams at youth level.
The FAW said it would bring Wales in line with Fifa directives.
Noel Mooney, the FAW Chief Executive said it would also benefit the game at grassroots level.
The changes will not affect children under 11 who will still be allowed to play for their local clubs and train with an affiliated academy.
Mr Mooney said: "It's clear to the FAW that dual registered players are affecting opportunities for existing and/or new players who could be participating instead."
He said the move would also make grassroots football "a more positive and appropriate environment" for player development and help avoid teams with academy players winning by "significant margins".
There are more than 100,000 players registered with the FAW.
A total of 548 clubs have no dual-registered players, while 88 have between 10 and 20 players registered to two clubs.
Mr Mooney said the FAW did acknowledge that a small number of clubs may be over-reliant on players registered to other clubs and may have to adjust their recruitment practices.
The new rules have been recommended for approval by the FAW directors and are expected to be ratified at the association's annual general meeting.
In his letter to members, Mr Mooney said failure to adopt the changes could result in "significant disciplinary consequences", including financial sanctions for the FAW.