Jack Lis: Two admit dangerous dog charge over boy's death
Two people have admitted being in charge of a dangerous dog which caused the death of a 10-year-old boy.
Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021.
Amy Salter, 28, from Trethomas, Caerphilly and Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly were accused of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.
The two admitted the charge at Cardiff Crown Court.
Brandon Hayden also admitted a further three counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and two counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury.
These are alleged to have happened between 4 and 7 November, before the attack on Jack Lis.
The judge warned Hayden he is likely to face jail.
The court heard two of those incidents resulted in injuries to two members of the public, Michael Ball and Sian Sullivan.
Jack Lis was a pupil at Cwm Ifor Primary school in Caerphilly, and died at the scene on the housing estate.
He was mauled to death by the American or XL bull dog called "Beast" while playing at a friend's house after school.
The dog was shot and killed by armed police, it was later confirmed that is was not a banned breed in the UK.
Salter and Hayden will be sentenced on 10 June.
On granting the two defendants bail, the judge said: "The likely outcome, particularly for Mr Hayden, is there will be an immediate custodial sentence."