Welsh election results 2022: Counting set to begin
Counting will begin on Friday across Wales as the country awaits the results of Thursday's council elections.
All counts are taking place during the day, with results expected through the afternoon and into the evening.
A total of 1,160 seats are up for grabs across the country's 22 councils with up to 2.2 million voters, including 16 and 17-year-olds.
Council elections are also taking place in Scotland and parts of England, and for the Northern Ireland Assembly.
Estimates suggest more than 106,000 Welsh voters did not have a vote this year because their local wards were uncontested.
That is when the number of people who have applied to be councillors is the same as the number of seats available.
Analysis from the Electoral Reform Society said 74 of Wales' 1,234 seats have already been filled, meaning no election will take place in those areas.
Gwynedd and Pembrokeshire have the most uncontested seats with 28 and 19 respectively.
In the last set of elections in 2017, Labour was the largest party, followed by independents, with Plaid Cymru third, the Conservatives fourth and the Liberal Democrats fifth.
Those running the councils will have to grapple with delivering a huge range of services from leisure centres to care for the elderly, as well as setting council tax and managing budgets.
In some councils where no party wins more than half the seats - known as "no overall control" - there may be talks lasting several weeks to decide who runs the authority.
There will be coverage of the results across BBC Wales' online, television and radio services throughout Friday.