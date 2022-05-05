Modern Slavery: Two men arrested amid care home investigation
Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into human trafficking in care homes.
The men, aged 24 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of forced labour and human trafficking under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.
The arrests follow investigations of a recruitment agency accused of supplying vulnerable students to care homes.
The men were taken into custody following North Wales Police raids in Pwllheli, Gwynedd, on Thursday.
Nine Indian students were identified by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) as being potential victims of modern slavery and labour exploitation in December 2021.
Officers found workers sleeping on mattresses on the floor in cramped, cold and unsanitary conditions at two addresses in Colwyn Bay.
The alleged victims were transported to a nearby reception centre and have had safeguarding packages put in place, including food parcels and enhanced security at their addresses.
A husband and wife, who run a recruitment agency, were also arrested at their home in Abergele, Conwy country, in December on suspicion of modern slavery offences.
They are currently released under investigation.
GLAA officers acted after information provided to the Modern Slavery and Exploitation Helpline that the workers were turning up to their shifts tired and "smelling".
GLAA Senior Investigating Officer Martin Plimmer said: "This is a complex investigation, and one that requires a certain level of sensitivity bearing in mind the sector in which the alleged exploitation has taken place.
"That being said, we will not tolerate the exploitation of vulnerable workers under any circumstances."