Usk: A449 is closed following serious crash
A road has been closed and emergency services have attended following a crash.
The "serious" incident happened at about 06:10 BST near the Usk interchange in Monmouthshire, according to Traffic Wales.
The A449 has been closed southbound from Raglan, Monmouthshire, to the M4 J24 in Coldra, Newport.
Gwent Police has attended, and has advised drivers to avoid the area.
#A449 Closure Update 07:55 📣— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) May 5, 2022
The closure has now been extended to Raglan with traffic diverted via the A40, we are expecting the closure to be in force for the majority of the day.
Please see below for closure in RED and diversion in BLUE.
