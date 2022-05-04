Llandudno Junction fire: Third man charged with arson

The fire broke out on Friday night

A third person has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life following a blaze at a flat on Friday.

The 28-year-old man has been remanded in custody and will appear before magistrates on Thursday.

A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old man were remanded in custody after appearing before magistrates on the same charges on Monday.

A woman, 25, is on bail and the probe into the fire, at Llandudno Junction, Conwy county, continues.

All three of those charged are from St Helens, Lancashire.

