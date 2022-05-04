Weddings left in chaos due to Tonyrefail bridal shop service
By Colette Hume
BBC Wales News
- Published
Brides who have ordered dresses from a wedding boutique have said their plans have been thrown into chaos.
Some customers of The Bridal Boutique in Tonyrefail, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said they have been left without dresses just weeks before their wedding.
Others said they arrived for pre-booked fittings only to find the shop closed, with no response to calls.
Michelle Beach, the boutique owner, has not responded to the BBC's request for comment.
Bride-to-be Holly Farrell is getting married in August. She has been to the shop with a folder of receipts, hoping to speak to staff and be reassured about her dress.
No-one was at the boutique and phone calls went unanswered.
"I'm here to get my wedding dress. I'm very worried, I haven't got the money to replace another dress," Holly told BBC Wales.
"I've paid out over £500, it's not a lot of money to some, but when you've got a wedding 16 weeks away it is a lot."
Leanne Hunt from Tonypandy, who is getting married in three weeks, had a fitting at the boutique on Monday.
She has already paid £750 as a deposit and was due to pay the balance when the dress was finally fitted.
But Leanne said that as she stood waiting in the changing room, she was told her dress was not there.
As Mrs Beach tried to reassure her that the dress would arrive on time, another bride noticed the shop was open, and before long, Leanne said a number of women had crowded into the boutique.
"There was about six of us in total, all in the same position of not having various dresses," Leanne said.
"My wedding is three weeks Saturday, so I was slightly panicking. The owner then admitted that she hadn't paid, she's ordered dresses but hadn't paid for anything.
"For ages she was saying she had ordered them and they would come... eventually she said she had no funds to pay for the orders."
Ms Hunt said even as she left the shop in tears Mrs Beach was trying to reassure her that her dress would arrive in time.
Sarah Morgans, from Stanleytown, is getting married in just four weeks to her long-term partner Jeff.
Sarah said she had a fitting appointment arranged for Saturday for three of her bridesmaids, including two who had travelled from Coventry.
The dresses were ordered in November, but Sarah said when they went to the shop it was closed.
On Monday, Sarah saw the shop was open and went to ask about the dresses, but they were not at the shop.
The next day she received a refund of £660 from the boutique and is now in a race against time to find three new dresses.
"I'm angry, I'm frustrated, I would say I'm upset but I've gone past that stage now given everything I've gone through over the weekend," she said.
"Saturday night I didn't sleep at all, I haven't eaten, I just feel physically sick, struggling and worrying about how I'm going to get these dresses for them."
Sarah said she has approached Trading Standards in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
The BBC has approached Mrs Beach for comment at her store, her home, and made attempts to contact her via phone, email and online messenger services - without response.