Makaton helps autistic boy Alex, 6, to communicate
By Chris Dearden
BBC Wales News
- Published
A language system made famous by children's TV presenter Mr Tumble has helped a six-year-old boy to communicate for the first time.
Alex, from Penmon on Anglesey, is autistic, and does not speak.
But Makaton enables him to communicate with his family, who said the effects have been "life changing".
Makaton uses hand signs alongside spoken language to help people with learning or communication disabilities who find speaking difficult.
Alex's family have added their voice to a growing number of calls for it to be taught more widely in Welsh schools.
His grandmother Lyn Gallagher said: "When Alex was younger he was very frustrated and would bang his head because he couldn't communicate.
"Now he can give his thoughts to us and tell us if he wants milk or juice or water.
"He can tell me a little story - he can tell me that he went for a walk to the woods with granddad and they saw lots of tall trees.
"Before learning Makaton, he could never tell me what was in his head.
"But this has calmed him down and helped with his tempers and his behaviour.
"It's enabled him to tell us what he likes and what he doesn't like, if he wants to do something or if he's not feeling well.
"To see the frustration in him melt away has been life changing - Makaton has been wonderful."
Makaton was developed in the 1970s and 1980s, and is named using the initials of the people who originally created it.
It uses signs made with the hands alongside speech and graphic symbols.
Non Lederle, deputy chief officer of Conwy Connect, a charity which supports people with learning disabilities in north Wales, uses Makaton.
She helps to run a community choir in Colwyn Bay which performs songs in Makaton.
"Makaton uses some of the signs from British Sign Language used by deaf people, but you always speak at the same time, and you only sign key words," she said.
"The emphasis is on it being a bridge between speech and communication.
"With a child that could be as simple as tapping the lower arm close to the elbow to make the sign for 'biscuit'.
"And then you build it up from there as their confidence increases.
"In the choir, you can see people's confidence grow as they learn to use new signs and realise they can communicate with others around them."
Makaton features prominently in the children's TV programme Something Special, presented by Justin Fletcher, known as Mr Tumble.
Ms Gallagher added: "He is a wonderful ambassador for Makaton, and he's bringing signs into your home that maybe children wouldn't always see.
"It would be lovely - really positive - if it could be taught in more schools."
In 2019, a petition was submitted to the Senedd calling for children in Welsh schools to learn Makaton.
The Welsh government said at the time that "languages, literacy and communication is one of six areas of learning and experience in the new curriculum for Wales.
"Where appropriate, schools can introduce British Sign Language as their international language."