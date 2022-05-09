'Ukraine war means I'll miss my son's wedding'
By Paul Heaney & Jayne Morgan
BBC News
- Published
Sasha is so keen to marry the woman he loves before he's asked to fight the Russians on the Ukraine war frontline, he's brought their wedding forward.
But the sorry consequence of marrying Olena now in case something happens to him if he's called up, is his parents can't be there on his big day.
"Mama don't cry," Sasha tells his mum, who has fled to the sanctuary of Wales.
Mum, also called Olena, and dad Joseph will watch the wedding on a Skype video call.
Sasha's mum was in Odesa in the south of the country when Russia invaded Ukraine in February but she fled after her husband, originally from the UK, made a mercy dash from Wales to get her.
Sasha wasn't able to escape with them because men under 60 aren't allowed to leave Ukraine in case they're needed to help the war effort.
So Sasha's parents suffered the heartbreak of leaving their son, a 21-year-old barber with congenital heart disease, behind in Odesa, a major port and Ukraine's third biggest city, which remains in Ukraine control.
Now mum Olena faces the added upset of missing Sasha's wedding on 1 June, two years after meeting his girlfriend online.
"It's very hard," said Sasha's mum from her new home in Tredegar in the Gwent valleys.
"I didn't want to leave him there. If something happened now in Odessa I won't find myself any peace."
Between regular warning sirens, Sasha shows his parents what daily life looks like for him now, including in the bunker he's built under their garage.
"We're used to the sirens, but you know, when you see a lot of people running and panicking, you do the same," said Sasha.
"Everyone was pushing, some fell down, it was scary, but I'm still pretty much going to stay here and do what I can."
Joseph is concerned how much water and food Sasha has left and has urged him to stockpile more in case of a biological attack, or water shortages.
"He's got a heart condition, so with the best will in the world he's not going to last five minutes in those circumstances," said his worried father.
"I just want him to live."
While Olena is enjoying the sanctuary of south Wales, her mind is always back with her only child.
"I hate to think of chemical or biological weapons, I don't want my son to suffer because of someone's ambition," she said.
"In the morning, first thing, the phone is in my hands... until I go bed… and I'm watching until I get tired and fall asleep. It's always on your mind... always, you can't let it go."
Joseph is helping his wife apply for a visa to remain in the UK as Olena clings on to hope she'll see her son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law again.
"It's very peaceful here, this is how life should be," she said.
"I hope he will be ok, this is what is keeping me going. After every rain, the sun will come out."