Newport: Police probe 'unauthorised use' of land by cemetery
Police are investigating "unauthorised use" of land next to a graveyard.
Metal fencing has been erected around the scene next to Christchurch Cemetery in Newport.
Officers said they were called to the area at 09:48 BST on 27 April.
Gwent Police said it was was working with the Ministry of Justice and Newport council to investigate the matter on a section of undeveloped land.
Supt Vicki Townsend said: "Officers remain at the scene and investigations are continuing."