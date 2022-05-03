Newport: Police probe 'unauthorised use' of land by cemetery

R Jones
Gwent Police said it was working with the Ministry of Justice and Newport council

Police are investigating "unauthorised use" of land next to a graveyard.

Metal fencing has been erected around the scene next to Christchurch Cemetery in Newport.

Officers said they were called to the area at 09:48 BST on 27 April.

Gwent Police said it was was working with the Ministry of Justice and Newport council to investigate the matter on a section of undeveloped land.

Supt Vicki Townsend said: "Officers remain at the scene and investigations are continuing."

