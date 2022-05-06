Welsh election results 2022: Plaid Cymru continues Gwynedd dominance
Plaid Cymru has continued its dominance in Gwynedd as the Tories look under pressure across the rest of Wales.
Plaid have retained Gwynedd, a county they have governed since 1996, winning their 37th seat on the 69-seat council, with results still to be declared.
Plaid's win in Gwynedd was the first council result to be declared in the 2022 Welsh council elections.
It comes as the Conservatives are under pressure across Wales with challenges in both Conwy and Denbighshire.
