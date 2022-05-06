Welsh election results 2022: Independents lose majority in Wrexham
- Published
There will be no overall majority party in the council that runs north Wales' biggest town.
The independents have lost overall control in Wrexham, the town bidding for city and 2025 city of culture status, after losing five seats.
Plaid has tripled its 2017 success with nine seats while Labour gained three and the Conservatives down three.
It comes as the Conservatives are under pressure across Wales with challenges in both Denbighshire and Conwy.
