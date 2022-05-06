Welsh election results 2022: Plaid lose Pembrokeshire seats as Labour hold Swansea
Plaid Cymru lost seats as no party gained overall control in Pembrokeshire as Labour retained Swansea.
Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats made gains in Pembrokeshire while in Swansea, Labour have a majority.
While in Neath Port Talbot, Labour, who have led the council since 1996, lead but the vote is yet to be returned.
Plaid Cymru's Carmarthenshire council leader Emlyn Dole said losing his seat was "tough" but there was a big contest to "take the leader out".
Keeping it in the family
Where no party wins more than half the seats - known as "no overall control" - there may be talks lasting several weeks to decide who runs the authority.
