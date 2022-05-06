Welsh election results 2022: Labour make gains as Conservatives fear 'hard pain'
Labour has regained control of one its stronghold seats in the Welsh council elections that it lost in 2017 as the Tories are under pressure in key seats.
Labour has retaken Blaenau Gwent from the independents as Conservatives fear losing the only Welsh council the party controls in Monmouthshire.
Labour failed to retake Merthyr Tydfil, but held Torfaen and Newport and was confident about Caerphilly.
But in Caerphilly, Labour council leader Philippa Marsden lost her seat by a big margin as she received 213 votes in Ynysddu - and was beaten by two independents - Jan Jones with 1,162 and Janine Reed with 1,150.
Caerphilly MS Hefin David believed her loss was down to local opposition to a new waste plant planned for Cwmfelinfach.
Counts are taking place during the day, with full results expected through the afternoon and into the evening.
A senior Conservative source feared the party would be "convincingly defeated in Monmouthshire".
Tories had feared Richard John, Monmouthshire's leader, could lose his seat, amid concerns some seats in the county face recounts and close results, but in the event he retained it.
Despite his own success, he described the "hard pain" of results overall for his party.
He said his own win showed the case for "modern compassionate conservatism "
The council's former leader and Conservative MS for Monmouth Peter Fox said it "wasn't all about Boris" and there were other local issues he heard on the doorstep.
"I think he's given a strong leadership through the through the pandemic, through the Ukraine crisis as we've got at the moment, you know, nobody's perfect," he said.
The party's Monmouth MP David Davies described results across the UK as "very strange", but said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would still have his backing whatever the final outcome.
In Torfaen, meanwhile, the Tories were wiped out, after winning four council seats in 2017.
Huw Bevan, leader of the Torfaen Conservative group, was pessimistic about his party's chances and admitted "some people are staying away due to Partygate".
